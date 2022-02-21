Reward Increased To $250K For Information About Missing Texas 4-Year-Old Lina Kihl – BlackChronicle / Fort Worth

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM) — The reward to help find a missing girl in Texas has increased. A total of $250,000 is now being offered for information about Lina Sadar Khil, who disappeared from a playground two months ago.

The Islamic Center of San Antonio is offering $200,000 for information leading to the girl’s safe return and San Antonio CrimeStoppers said it will give “a guaranteed $50,000 reward” for information resulting in the arrest or indictment of a suspect in this specific case.

Lina’s family celebrated her 4th birthday on Sunday, February 20. Family spokesperson Pamela Allen said, “It’s very important to observe her birthday, but also to keep hope that she’s going to come home.”

Before the weekend remembrance for the little girl a donation of $80,000 was called in to the Islamic Center — increasing the total reward for information that leads to Lina’s whereabouts to $250K.

Linas father says the community coming together and standing with him is motivating him to keep going.

It was on December 20 when the then 3-year-old Lina went missing from a playground at the Villa Del Cabo apartment complex. An Amber Alert was issued shortly after Lina was reported missing, because she is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Investigators narrowed down an 18 minute window — between 4:49 p.m. and 5:07 p.m. — when there is no sign of Lina, by individuals or on cameras in the area.

Lina’s family arrived in the US in 2019 and is part of an Afghan refugee community living in San Antonio.

Lina Sadar Khil stands about is 4 feet tall, weighs 55 pounds, and had her shoulder-length hair in a ponytail when she went missing. The little girl was last seen wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Lina or has information about her disappearance is asked to contact the San Antonio PD Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660 or Crime Stoppers of San Antonio at 210-224-STOP (7867).