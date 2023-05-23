REWIND: Unusual competitions | wfaa.com





ARLINGTON, Texas — The SMU Jones Film Library, which showcases outdated WFAA tales, options entertaining and distinctive competitions which can be as skillful as they’re atypical. Sports fanatics won’t to find them on any sports activities networks, however those competitions are nonetheless price observing.

One of the competitions held on the outdated Texas Stadium in Irving in 1974 is the “National Troubleshooting Contest.” In this festival, just about 200 pairs went to paintings on 100 vehicles to look which workforce may just get their broken-down automobile up and working the fastest.

In 1975, the once a year “chip throwing” contest held by way of the college confronted some controversy when the reigning champion complained that the “ammunition manufacturer” had modified from cows to buffaloes. This atypical contest remains to be remembered fondly by way of those that participated.