Ric Flair, Mike Tyson appear at Dallas Stars Game 4





The American Airlines Center used to be where to be for sport 4 as the celebs took at the Golden Knights. The sport used to be filled with celebrity energy, as wrestling legend Ric Flair, arguably essentially the most feared boxer of all-time Mike Tyson, and Maxi Domi’s father made an look within the suite at the AAC.

Onlookers witnessed a thrilling sport the place the celebs fought enamel and nail to protected a 3-2 extra time win, combating Golden Knights from sweeping them. “The Nature Boy” and “The Baddest Man on the Planet” donned their inexperienced Stars sweaters and watched on, to look some spectacular motion.

The power used to be contagious as Stars mascot Victor E Green were given into the spirit, carrying his personal Mike Tyson face tattoo and boxing apparel.

A Dallas superstar used to be additionally noticed in attendance, as former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo sat alongside the glass, leaving the suite in the back of for the night.

For those that overlooked out in this thrilling sport, sport 5 of the Western Conference Final will air on WFAA at 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 27.