Rice to Step Down in June As Biden Domestic Policy Advisor

WASHINGTON–Susan Rice, President Biden’s domestic policy advisor, will step down next month after overseeing some of the administration’s most polarizing issues, including immigration, gun control and student loan relief, the White House announced on Monday.

Ms. Rice, who previously served as President Barack Obama’s national security advisor and U.N. ambassador, is leaving as the White House faces pressure over illegal crossings at the southern border and as the Biden administration prepares to lift a Trump-era public health order that allowed border agents to expel migrants.

Her last day on the job will be May 26.

Ms. Rice’s tenure has been marked by legislative achievements like capping the price of insulin, expanding health care and passing bipartisan gun reform. But she also drew criticism for the administration’s approach to immigration and other divisive issues.

The New York Times reported last week that Miss Rice’s team was repeatedly shown evidence of a growing migrant child labor crisis, including a 2021 memo in which staff members warned of increasing indications of human trafficking, according to people familiar with the matter.

“We were never informed of any kind of systematic problem with child labor or migrant child labor,” Miss Rice said in an interview after her departure was announced. “I never saw the memo.”

Asked if numerous Labor Department news releases warning of incidents of child labor did not show a systematic problem, Miss Rice said she “was never shown nor did I have any reason to be shown Department of Labor press releases.”

Ms. Rice said she had always planned to serve for two years.

“It’s going to be about two and a half and I figured if it’s going to be two and a half, let it be time for me to enjoy my summer and be with my family and travel a bit,” she said.

Mr. Biden surprised many when he tapped Miss Rice to lead the Domestic Policy Council, smaller and lesser known than the National Security Council. She was on the short list to be his running mate in 2020 and has the kind of résumé that could have put her in contention for secretary of state.

But she had been a target of Republican attacks over her role in responding to the 2012 terrorist attack on the American mission in Benghazi, Libya, which left four Americans dead. The controversy made it unlikely that she could assume a role requiring congressional confirmation.

Ms. Rice was surprised when she got the nod to be Mr. Biden’s top domestic policy official, said Ron Klain, Mr. Biden’s former chief of staff, who called her during the transition to deliver the news.

“She was like, ‘You know I’m not a domestic policy expert,’” Mr. Klain said. “I said: ‘No, I know that, Susan, but I’ve seen you work in the White House and I know you can handle hard things and get things done.”

Mr. Biden praised Miss Rice’s work on Monday.

“As the only person to serve as both national security advisor and domestic policy advisor, Susan’s record of public service makes history,” he said in a statement.

The news of Miss Rice’s departure was first reported by NBC News.

Ms. Rice said one regret was not passing everything in Mr. Biden’s climate and social spending package, including investments in child care and home health aides. She said she was proud of a variety of issues, including addressing mental health: “If we don’t address that adequately, we’re going to have really fundamental problems.”

Multiple officials recalled when Miss Rice immersed herself in negotiations with law enforcement unions over a police reform executive order after an early draft leaked in January 2022, putting the endorsement of police unions at risk. She made clear she would not budge on mentioning the racial disparities in police killings, multiple officials said. Police unions eventually signed off, pleased that the administration had changed language in a section about the use of lethal force.

Ms. Rice has known Mr. Biden for years; when she was Mr. Obama’s national security advisor, her office was so close to the vice president’s that they shared a bathroom. She has said Mr. Biden was her favorite “unannounced” visitor to her office during those days.

Ms. Rice has taken heat for the administration’s approach to the border, which Democrats and Republicans alike have criticized. Recently, Senator Bob Menendez, Democrat of New Jersey, accused her of being behind restrictive enforcement measures that he said had made Mr. Biden the “asylum denier in chief.”

“While the president is of course responsible for his own policies, Miss Rice’s tenure was marked by one bad White House decision after another on immigrants’ rights and human rights,” said Pablo Alvarado of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network, an immigration rights advocacy organization.

Ms. Rice said on Monday that the immigration issue could not be addressed “purely through enforcement.”

“We have an obligation to enforce our laws,” she said, “but at the same time we have an obligation to make it possible for people with legitimate protection needs and asylum claims to be heard and to have their cases adjudicated.”