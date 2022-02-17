Richa Info Systems IPO Allotment Status {Linkintime} – Date & Link Details

Richa Info Systems IPO Allotment Date and Status: Richa Info Systems IPO allotment is to be available on the on February 16. Please check the IPO allotment status on the Linkintime registrar as on the allotment date.
Richa Info Systems IPO Allotment is finalized and the Allotment is to be available on February 16. The refund will be initiated on February 17 and the shares will be credited to the Demat account on February 17. IPO may list on February 18. The Richa Info Systems IPO subscribed a total of 5.05 times that comprises 3.16 times in NII, and 6.94 times in retail. The IPO investors can check their Richa Info Systems IPO allotment status online on BSE Website, Linkintime website or they can check it via their bank account and Demat login as well. Check out here step to step guide from where you can check Richa Info Systems IPO allotment status online or offline.
Based on the retail subscription the basis of allotment will be around 7:1 (Approx).
Richa Info Systems Industries IPO Allotment Links
#Step 1: How to check Richa Info Systems IPO Allotment at Linkintime?
- Log on to Linkintime IPO allotment link – Linkintime.com/ipostatus/
- Select IPO Name ‘Richa Info Systems’ from the drop-down menu bar
- Select Option from PAN Number, Application Number, or DP ID Option
- As per selection add PAN Number, Application Number, or Demat Account Number
- Click on the ‘Search’ Button
- You will be able to see your Richa Info Systems IPO Allotment on the screen (mobile/desktop).
#Step 2: How to check Richa Info Systems IPO Allotment in Demant Account?
- Call Your Broker or Login to Your Demat Account / Trading Account
- Check the stock is credited to your account or not
- If you got the allotment the credited shares will appear in the Demat account
#Step 3: How to check Richa Info Systems IPO Allotment in Bank Account?
- Login to your Bank Account from which you applied the Richa Info Systems IPO
- Check the Balance Tab
- If you got the allotment the Amount will be debited
- If you did not get the allotment the Amount will be released
- If you got the allotment you got SMS “Dear Customer, Bank Name Account 00001 is debited with INR 00000.00 on Date. Info: IPOName. The Available Balance is INR 000000.”
Richa Info Systems IPO Subscription Status (Final Data)
|Category
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|NII
|1.40
|2.16
|3.16
|RII
|2.53
|3.97
|6.94
|Total
|1.96
|3.06
|5.05
Richa Info Systems IPO Investor Categories
- Non-Institutional Investors(NII): Individual Investors, NRIs, Companies, Trusts, etc
- Retail Individual Investors (RII): Retail Individual Investors or NRIs
Richa Info Systems IPO Date & Price Band
|IPO Open:
| 09 February 2022
|IPO Close:
| 11 February 2022
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹10.00 Crores
|Face Value:
|₹10 Per Equity Share
|Price Band:
|₹125 Per Equity Share
|Listing on:
| NSE SME
|Retail Quota:
|50%
|NII Quota:
|50%
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
Richa Info Systems IPO Market Lot
The Richa Info Systems IPO minimum market lot is 1000 shares with ₹125,000 application amount.
|IPO Lot Size:
| Minimum 1000 Shares for 1 lot
|Minimum Amount:
| ₹125,000 for 1 lot
Richa Info Systems IPO Time Table
The Richa Info Systems IPO date is 09 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 11 February 2022. The allotment date is 18 February 2022 and the IPO may list on 23 February 2022.
|IPO Open Date:
| 09 February 2022
|IPO Close Date:
|11 February 2022
|Basis of Allotment:
|16 February 2022
|Refunds:
| 17 February 2022
|Credit to Demat Account:
| 17 February 2022
|IPO Listing Date:
| 18 February 2022
Richa Info Systems IPO Allotment FAQs
Richa Info Systems IPO Allotment date is 16 February 2022.
The IPO refund date is 17 February 2022.
The IPO allotment is based on the subscription. As per the retail application received the basis of allotment will be around 7:1.
Check Richa Info Systems IPO allotment via your PAN number, the application number, or the amount deducted in your bank.
