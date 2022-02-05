Richa Info Systems IPO Date, Review, Price, Form & Market Lot Details

Richa Info Systems SME IPO to open on February 09 and will close on February 11, 2022. The company was incorporated in 2010 based in Gujarat. The company is working under the government’s initiative to support “Vocal for Local” with a commitment to provide a competitive advantage by making current operations efficient & cost effective for Government PSU, Educational Institutes & all Organizations across the country. They have 10+ years of experience in simplifying education, mass interactions by developing high quality EduTech and smartly interactive products. They import raw material from China and assembles products and install as per client requirement. They designs, manufactures as well as assembles and sells each of its products under the categories like Interactive Flat Panel, Interactive Board, Digital Podium, Digital Kiosk, and CCTV Cameras. Techno is the brand name of the company.
Richa Info Systems IPO Review
Richa Info Systems IPO Date & Price Band
|IPO Open:
| 09 February 2022
|IPO Close:
| 11 February 2022
|IPO Size:
|Approx ₹10.00 Crores
|Face Value:
|₹10 Per Equity Share
|Price Band:
|₹125 Per Equity Share
|Listing on:
| NSE SME
|Retail Quota:
|50%
|NII Quota:
|50%
|DRHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
|RHP Draft Prospectus:
| Click Here
Richa Info Systems IPO Market Lot
The Richa Info Systems IPO minimum market lot is 1000 shares with ₹125,000 application amount.
|IPO Lot Size:
| Minimum 1000 Shares for 1 lot
|Minimum Amount:
| ₹125,000 for 1 lot
Richa Info Systems IPO Time Table, Allotment & Listing
The Richa Info Systems IPO date is 09 February 2022 and the IPO close date is 11 February 2022. The allotment date is 18 February 2022 and the IPO may list on 23 February 2022.
|IPO Open Date:
| 09 February 2022
|IPO Close Date:
|11 February 2022
|Basis of Allotment:
|16 February 2022
|Refunds:
| 17 February 2022
|Credit to Demat Account:
| 17 February 2022
|IPO Listing Date:
| 18 February 2022
Richa Info Systems IPO Form
How to apply the Richa Info Systems IPO? You can apply Richa Info Systems IPO via ASBA available in your bank account. Just go to the online bank login and apply via your bank account by selecting the Richa Info Systems IPO in the Invest section. The other option you can apply Richa Info Systems IPO via IPO forms download via NSE website. Check out the Richa Info Systems forms – click NSE IPO Forms download, fill and submit in your bank or with your broker.
Richa Info Systems Company Financial Report
|₹ in Crores
|Revenue
|Expense
|PAT
|2019
|₹15.04
|₹14.75
|₹0.20
|2020
|₹17.56
|₹17.09
|₹0.33
|2021
|₹20.11
|₹19.13
|₹0.72
|2022 – 3M
|₹4.09
|₹3.85
|₹0.18
Company Promoters
- Mr. Tushar Dineshchandra Shah
- Mrs. Hemaben Tushar Shah
Richa Info Systems IPO Registrar
Link Intime India Private Ltd
Phone: +91-22-4918 6270
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://linkintime.co.in/
Richa Info Systems IPO Lead Managers
Company Address
Richa Info Systems
Shop No. 101,
Shalin Complex, Sector-11,
Gandhinagar-382011 (Gujarat)
Phone: +91 98989 07577
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.richainfosys.com/
Richa Info Systems IPO FAQs
What is Richa Info Systems IPO?
Richa Info Systems IPO is an NSE SME IPO. They are going to raise ₹10.00 Crores via IPO. The issue is priced at ₹125 per equity share. The IPO is to be listed on NSE.
When Richa Info Systems IPO will open?
The IPO is to open on 09 February 2022 for NII, and Retail Investors.
What is Richa Info Systems IPO Investors Portion?
The investors’ portion for NII is 50%, and Retail is 50%.
How to Apply the Richa Info Systems IPO?
You can apply Richa Info Systems IPO via ASBA online via your bank account. You can also apply for ASBA online via UPI through your stock brokers. You can also apply via your stock brokers by filling up the offline form.
What is Richa Info Systems IPO Size?
Richa Info Systems IPO size is ₹10.00 crores.
What is Richa Info Systems IPO Price Band?
Richa Info Systems IPO Price Band is ₹125 per equity share.
What is Richa Info Systems IPO Minimum and Maximum Lot Size?
The IPO bid is 1000 shares with ₹125,000.
What is Richa Info Systems IPO Allotment Date?
Richa Info Systems IPO allotment date is 16 February 2022.
What is Richa Info Systems IPO Listing Date?
Richa Info Systems IPO listing date is 18 February 2022. The IPO to list on NSE SME.
Note: The Richa Info Systems IPO details are announced officially. The IPO grey market premium (Richa Info Systems IPO Premium) is updated on the respective page. You can check our IPO grey market page for daily updates.)
