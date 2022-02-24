Richardson Chamber of Commerce names new interim president

Kimberly Quirk will serve as interim president of the Richardson Chamber of Commerce effective immediately, the executive committee of the chamber stated in an announcement.

Quirk will continue in her current role as executive director of Leadership Richardson for the chamber.

Most recently, she has served as a managing director at Sunwest Communications. Quirk also worked with Texas Instruments in both communications and public affairs and held a variety of positions at Raytheon.

In addition, Quirk served on the Richardson ISD school board for nine years, including five as president.

A long-time Richardson resident, Quirk has been on more than 20 boards and has provided counsel, strategic planning and leadership development, the announcement said.

“We are very excited about the leadership and strengths that Kim brings to the chamber,” Manasseh Durkin, chairman of the Richardson Chamber board, said in a prepared statement. “She is a proven and respected steward around North Texas and will provide outstanding interim direction.”

Also named to interim positions are Paul Bendel as executive director of Tech Titans and Doug McDonald as executive director of the Richardson Economic Development Partnership.

Bendel, the senior vice president for programs and events, will take on additional duties for Tech Titans. He currently leads the programs and events areas for Tech Titans, including the annual Tech Titans Awards Gala, Tech Industry Luncheons, Tech Titans Golf Tournament and Tech Forums.

McDonald, the managing director for Richardson’s office of innovation and placemaking initiatives, will also assist the chamber as interim executive director of the Richardson Economic Development Partnership.

Tech Titans is a nonprofit forum that brings together technology leaders from around North Texas, according to its website. Its members include leaders from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies.

The Richardson Economic Development Partnership is a city of Richardson and Richardson Chamber of Commerce initiative dedicated to attracting new jobs and investments, its website states.

Bill Sproull, the former president and CEO of the Richardson Chamber of Commerce and Tech Titans, recently resigned from both positions. He spent 17 years with the chamber, Tech Titans and the Richardson Economic Development Partnership.

A search committee will create a timeline and profile for hiring a new leader in the next quarter.