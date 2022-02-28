Richardson honors property owners who have made ‘significant, positive impact’ through projects

Thirteen projects were recently recognized by Richardson City Council during the 26th annual Community Revitalization Awards program.

The program lets the city thank property owners who have completed revitalization projects, either residential or commercial, that have made a significant, positive impact on their property and the surrounding area, according to the city’s website.

Seven residential and six business projects were recognized during a Feb. 21 meeting.

Residential projects that were recognized include:

The Browne Residence, 625 Tiffany Trail. This Richland Park home was rebuilt after being destroyed during the 2019 tornado, the city said.

The Darakhshan Residence, 323 Ridgehaven Place. This Canyon Creek project replaced a one-story house with a two-story home with plenty of natural lighting, according to the city.

The project was judged by city representatives and members of the Richardson Chamber of Commerce.

Since the Community Revitalization Awards began in 1994, more than 280 properties have been recognized, according to the city.

Businesses that were recognized include Campbell Creative Center, Centennial Falls, Durkin Properties, Salad and Go, TNT Dental and Velvet Taco.

A complete list of the winning projects and more information on the projects are available online.