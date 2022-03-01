Richardson seeks public input on parks, transportation plans

Richardson is seeking input from the public as it starts the process of updating its Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan and its Active Transportation Plan.

Richardson residents can offer input on the plans by participating in focus groups, a community survey and two open house meetings scheduled for March 2-3. The input will supplement a city analysis of data related to the plans.

The master plan outlines the development and redevelopment of parks and recreation resources. It also serves as the main guide for prioritizing future projects and programs, according to the city.

The Active Transportation Plan helps guide short- and long-term priorities regarding transportation modes including walking, cycling or using a personal mobility device, such as a wheelchair, the city says.

Below is information on the two open house meetings:

Heights Recreation Center, 711 W. Arapaho Road. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 2. Huffhines Recreation Center, 200 N. Plano Road. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

More information about the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan is available at cor.net/parksmasterplan.

Additional information about the Active Transportation Plan is available at cor.net/atp. A community survey regarding the Active Transportation Plan will be available online March 3.