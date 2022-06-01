Richest billionaires in Florida | National News

The first billionaire ever is considered Commonplace Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller again in 1916, or maybe Henry Ford in 1925. Quick ahead some 100 years to 2021: because the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, rising the earlier yr’s quantity by 30%. Whereas the U.S. is house to probably the most billionaires out of every other nation, Americans are somewhat split of their emotions on the billionaire class. Based on Pew Research Center data, individuals within the U.S. turned considerably extra important of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Though assist for particular person billionaires like Elon Musk or Invoice Gates is comparatively robust, many People view the ultra-rich—as a gaggle moderately than as people—negatively. In the meantime, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to grow to be the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are largely concentrated inside simply a couple of industries: finance and investments, and expertise. Different rich sectors embrace food and drinks, vogue and retail, and media and leisure. Stacker compiled an inventory of the richest billionaires which can be residents of Florida, utilizing knowledge from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by internet value as of Might 31. Forbes lists 78 billionaires in Florida.
#20. Sami Mnaymneh
– Internet value: $4.6 billion (#605 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Miami Seashore, Florida
– Supply of wealth: personal fairness, Self Made
#19. Isaac Perlmutter
– Internet value: $4.7 billion (#595 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Palm Seashore, Florida
– Supply of wealth: Marvel comics, Self Made
#18. Igor Olenicoff
– Internet value: $4.7 billion (#581 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Lighthouse Level, Florida
– Supply of wealth: actual property, Self Made
#17. Robert Wealthy Jr
– Internet value: $4.9 billion (#551 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Islamorada, Florida
– Supply of wealth: frozen meals
#16. Dirk Ziff
– Internet value: $5.zero billion (#539 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: North Palm Seashore, Florida
– Supply of wealth: investments
#15. Charles B. Johnson
– Internet value: $5.1 billion (#528 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Palm Seashore, Florida
– Supply of wealth: cash administration
#14. Jeff Greene
– Internet value: $5.1 billion (#523 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Palm Seashore, Florida
– Supply of wealth: actual property, investments, Self Made
#13. Tom Golisano
– Internet value: $5.5 billion (#478 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Naples, Florida
– Supply of wealth: payroll companies, Self Made
#12. Ronald Wanek
– Internet value: $5.5 billion (#477 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Saint Petersburg, Florida
– Supply of wealth: furnishings, Self Made
#11. Terrence Pegula
– Internet value: $5.Eight billion (#439 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Boca Raton, Florida
– Supply of wealth: pure fuel, Self Made
#10. Micky Arison
– Internet value: $6.1 billion (#414 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Bal Harbour, Florida
– Supply of wealth: Carnival Cruises
#9. Orlando Bravo
– Internet value: $6.Three billion (#403 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Miami Seashore, Florida
– Supply of wealth: personal fairness, Self Made
#8. Reinhold Schmieding
– Internet value: $6.Eight billion (#356 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Naples, Florida
– Supply of wealth: medical units, Self Made
#7. Jude Reyes
– Internet value: $7.1 billion (#332 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Palm Seashore, Florida
– Supply of wealth: meals distribution, Self Made
#6. J. Christopher Reyes
– Internet value: $7.1 billion (#332 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Hobe Sound, Florida
– Supply of wealth: meals distribution, Self Made
#5. Paul Tudor Jones II
– Internet value: $7.Three billion (#311 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Palm Seashore, Florida
– Supply of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made
#4. Shahid Khan
– Internet value: $7.5 billion (#299 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Naples, Florida
– Supply of wealth: auto elements, Self Made
#3. Carl Icahn
– Internet value: $15.9 billion (#109 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Indian Creek, Florida
– Supply of wealth: investments, Self Made
#2. David Tepper
– Internet value: $16.7 billion (#102 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Palm Seashore, Florida
– Supply of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made
#1. Thomas Peterffy
– Internet value: $20.Three billion (#79 wealthiest on the planet)
– Residence: Palm Seashore, Florida
– Supply of wealth: low cost brokerage, Self Made
