Richest billionaires in Florida

The first billionaire ever is regarded as Commonplace Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller again in 1916, or maybe Henry Ford in 1925. Quick ahead some 100 years to 2021: because the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, rising the earlier 12 months’s quantity by 30%. Whereas the U.S. is house to essentially the most billionaires out of some other nation, Americans are somewhat split of their emotions on the billionaire class. In line with Pew Research Center data, individuals within the U.S. grew to become considerably extra vital of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Though assist for particular person billionaires like Elon Musk or Invoice Gates is comparatively sturdy, many Individuals view the ultra-rich—as a gaggle relatively than as people—negatively. In the meantime, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to turn into the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
The U.S.’s wealthiest billionaires are largely concentrated inside simply a couple of industries: finance and investments, and expertise. Different rich sectors embrace food and drinks, style and retail, and media and leisure. Stacker compiled a listing of the richest billionaires which might be residents of Florida, utilizing information from Forbes. Billionaires are ranked by web value as of Might 31. Forbes lists 78 billionaires in Florida.
#20. Sami Mnaymneh
– Internet value: $4.6 billion (#605 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Miami Seaside, Florida
– Supply of wealth: non-public fairness, Self Made
#19. Isaac Perlmutter
– Internet value: $4.7 billion (#595 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Palm Seaside, Florida
– Supply of wealth: Marvel comics, Self Made
#18. Igor Olenicoff
– Internet value: $4.7 billion (#581 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Lighthouse Level, Florida
– Supply of wealth: actual property, Self Made
#17. Robert Wealthy Jr
– Internet value: $4.9 billion (#551 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Islamorada, Florida
– Supply of wealth: frozen meals
#16. Dirk Ziff
– Internet value: $5.zero billion (#539 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: North Palm Seaside, Florida
– Supply of wealth: investments
#15. Charles B. Johnson
– Internet value: $5.1 billion (#528 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Palm Seaside, Florida
– Supply of wealth: cash administration
#14. Jeff Greene
– Internet value: $5.1 billion (#523 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Palm Seaside, Florida
– Supply of wealth: actual property, investments, Self Made
#13. Tom Golisano
– Internet value: $5.5 billion (#478 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Naples, Florida
– Supply of wealth: payroll companies, Self Made
#12. Ronald Wanek
– Internet value: $5.5 billion (#477 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Saint Petersburg, Florida
– Supply of wealth: furnishings, Self Made
#11. Terrence Pegula
– Internet value: $5.Eight billion (#439 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Boca Raton, Florida
– Supply of wealth: pure gasoline, Self Made
#10. Micky Arison
– Internet value: $6.1 billion (#414 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Bal Harbour, Florida
– Supply of wealth: Carnival Cruises
#9. Orlando Bravo
– Internet value: $6.Three billion (#403 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Miami Seaside, Florida
– Supply of wealth: non-public fairness, Self Made
#8. Reinhold Schmieding
– Internet value: $6.Eight billion (#356 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Naples, Florida
– Supply of wealth: medical gadgets, Self Made
#7. Jude Reyes
– Internet value: $7.1 billion (#332 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Palm Seaside, Florida
– Supply of wealth: meals distribution, Self Made
#6. J. Christopher Reyes
– Internet value: $7.1 billion (#332 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Hobe Sound, Florida
– Supply of wealth: meals distribution, Self Made
#5. Paul Tudor Jones II
– Internet value: $7.Three billion (#311 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Palm Seaside, Florida
– Supply of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made
#4. Shahid Khan
– Internet value: $7.5 billion (#299 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Naples, Florida
– Supply of wealth: auto elements, Self Made
#3. Carl Icahn
– Internet value: $15.9 billion (#109 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Indian Creek, Florida
– Supply of wealth: investments, Self Made
#2. David Tepper
– Internet value: $16.7 billion (#102 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Palm Seaside, Florida
– Supply of wealth: hedge funds, Self Made
#1. Thomas Peterffy
– Internet value: $20.Three billion (#79 wealthiest on this planet)
– Residence: Palm Seaside, Florida
– Supply of wealth: low cost brokerage, Self Made
