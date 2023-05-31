Richmond man sentenced to prison for $1.4 M Medicare fraud

Akintunde Oyewale, elderly 47, was once discovered accountable of conspiracy to dedicate well being fraud and sentenced to 57 months in federal prison via U.S. District Judge David Hittner on Tuesday. He may even serve 3 years of supervised liberate and has been ordered to pay $1,467,719.92 in restitution to Medicare for the fraudulent process dedicated via his corporate, Grace Healthcare Services LLC.

Oyewale had first of all pleaded accountable to the costs on February 1, 2022, admitting in courtroom that his corporate billed Medicare for house well being products and services that had been by no means given or deemed medically important.

According to officers, Oyewale was once operating Grace Healthcare Services LLC till September 2017 and had unlawfully paid scientific clinics for false house well being certifications whilst unlawfully paying for affected person referrals. He additionally showed that he didn’t stay any information and was once not able to provide any documentation to substantiate the billed claims after the grand jury subpoena.

During his listening to, the protection workforce asked a discounted sentence for Oyewale, bringing up his tasks as a father and caretaker of his mom. However, Judge Hittner mentioned that those tasks existed whilst he was once committing fraud over a number of years, which concerned kickbacks or bribes to Medicare sufferers and different events. In his accountable plea, Oyewale confessed to the use of fraudulent finances from his corporate for private acquire for him and his circle of relatives.

His trade confronted recoupment after he failed to take care of correct scientific information to enhance the expenses issued.

