Rick Bowness reunites Dallas Stars’ top line in Game 6, produces ‘special’ results

When the Stars’ top line was back together again, it was dominant.

From midway through the first period until the end of the game, Jason Robertson, Joe Pavelski and Roope Hintz played 10:31 together at 5 on 5. During that time, the Stars had advantages in shot attempts (19-6), shots on goal (12-3), scoring chances (12-1) and high-danger chances (5-1), according to Natural Stat Trick.

“You see those first couple shifts, [Robertson] was into it,” Bowness said. “When he’s into it, get him back with those guys. The chemistry is there, there’s something special there. Let it go.”

They were split up to start Games 5 and 6.

‘Dynamic’: Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen scored the game-winning goal on Friday and finished with three shots and eight shot attempts in 20:16 of ice time.

“Miro was dynamic tonight without the puck and with the puck,” Bowness said. “When he’s on, you love watching him play hockey the way he plays the game. He’s so smart, so calm, so poised, and just so smooth.

“That was a great performance by Miro. When you stand behind the bench and watch him and you see the emotion he plays with, it’s a calm emotion. He wants to be out there.”

Some support: The Stars-Flames series is one of five first-round series that are going the distance.

On Saturday, the Kings and Oilers, Lightning and Maple Leafs, and Bruins and Hurricanes all play Game 7. On Sunday, the Rangers and Penguins will join the Stars and Flames in playing a Game 7.

“I got a text from Gerard Gallant saying ‘Good luck in your Game 7,’” Bowness said.

