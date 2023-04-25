Rick Pitino says accidentally giving away phone number during Knicks-Cavs broadcast is helping him recruit

Coaches continuously duvet their mouths whilst addressing their workforce to forestall others from figuring out their performs. However, even if they’re off the clock, they want to stay wary, as Hall of Famer Rick Pitino just lately came upon. The new trainer for St. John’s was once stuck chatting at the sidelines sooner than the Knicks’ Game 4 first-round playoff win in opposition to the Cleveland Cavaliers. While giving his touch information to the individual beside him, the digicam exhibiting celebrities landed on him, and it stayed there for some time, with the clip being shared on-line due to this fact.

Unfortunately for Pitino, this led lip readers to find his phone number. In reaction, the trainer took to Twitter and joked about how the incident may have even helped him with recruiting. “So yesterday I was enjoying the Knicks game n someone read my lips on TV, giving out my phone number. Over 300 plus messages came in – here’s the bizarre news, 95% were nice and positive. I got a lead on 7 new recruits. My new cell number is…..” Pitino wrote.

Pitino, a New York local, has coached seven NCAA Final Four groups and gained two nationwide titles with Kentucky (1996) and Louisville (2013). He just lately joined St. John’s after 3 seasons with Iona. The program has best made the NCAA Tournament three times within the remaining twenty years, and the Red Storm have now not gained a recreation within the Big Dance since 2000. With Pitino’s spectacular resume, he is the very best candidate to steer the workforce’s six-year contract and assist rebuild this system.