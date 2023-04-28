Rickie Lee Jones returns to her roots with new jazz album “Pieces of Treasure”





Renowned singer-songwriter Rickie Lee Jones is all set to discover the style that holds a different position in her center with her new album “Pieces of Treasure”. Decades after shooting the hearts of hundreds of thousands with her unique musical taste, Jones is again with her first actual jazz-themed album. In a contemporary interview with Anthony Mason, the artist stocks her reports of operating with mythical manufacturer Russ Titelman and the way her viewpoint in opposition to tune manufacturing has developed through the years.

Jones first won standard reputation within the Seventies with her distinctive sound that mixed parts of rock, jazz, and punk. Her tune continues to affect generations of aspiring artists, and her newest album is a testomony to her unwavering pastime and dedication in opposition to tune.

Speaking in regards to the making of “Pieces of Treasure”, Jones highlights the way it was once a different enjoy for her to paintings with Titelman as soon as once more. The two of them had final collaborated on Jones’ seriously acclaimed debut album in 1979. The singer expresses her admiration for Titelman’s talent to paintings with artists and assist them deliver their imaginative and prescient to lifestyles.

Jones additionally stocks how her manner in opposition to tune manufacturing has developed through the years. According to her, she now prefers developing tune that flows organically, moderately than following a strict set of regulations. She emphasizes the significance of trusting one’s instincts and permitting creativity to take over all through the recording procedure.

The liberate of “Pieces of Treasure” is a noteworthy tournament on this planet of tune, because it showcases Jones’ versatility as an artist and her love for jazz. With this album, she continues to encourage her listeners and proves that the intensity and good looks of tune in point of fact is aware of no bounds.