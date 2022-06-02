Ricky Pearsall Joins Gators Football

A change from Arizona State, Pearsall led the crew in catches, receiving yards, touchdown catches and receiving yards per sport en path to collaborating in every sport for the third straight season.
A change from Arizona State, Pearsall led the crew in catches, receiving yards, touchdown catches and receiving yards per sport en path to collaborating in every sport for the third straight season.
He joins transfers Montrell Johnson, Jalen Kimber, Jack Miller III, O’Cyrus Torrence and Kamryn Waites.
Ricky Pearsall | Tempe, Ariz. | Corona Del Sol HS | Arizona State College
2021 (JUNIOR) at Arizona State: Noticed movement in every sport (13) for the third straight season with 11 begins… Ranked ninth throughout the PAC 12 with 12.1 yards per catch and 48 catches… Led the crew with 580 receiving yards to sit down twelfth throughout the conference… Caught a team-high four touchdowns… Ran for 51 yards and a touchdown in six makes an try… Logged 11 multi-catch video video games and eight with three-plus receptions… Caught four passes for 132 yards at UCLA (Oct. 2) with a 54-yard and 65-yard touchdown catch… Had a career-high 9 catches to entire 83 yards at UTAH (Oct. 16)… Posted 65 yards receiving on four catches vs. Wisconsin throughout the Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 30)… Made first career start in the direction of UNLV (Sept. 11)… Accomplished two passes – 29 yards throughout the season opener vs. Southern Utah (Sept. 2) and 30 yards for a touchdown in the direction of Colorado (Sept. 25).
2020 (SOPHOMORE) at Arizona State: Made appearances in all four video video games… Totaled six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown… Ran for 33 yards and a touchdown on three makes an try… Had two catches for 36 yards at Oregon State (Dec. 19) with first career dashing touchdown on a 29-yard rush… Caught first career touchdown at Arizona (Dec. 11) and had two catches for 34 yards… Accomplished a go for 51 yards vs. UCLA (Dec. 5)… Had two catches for 16 yards throughout the season opener at USC (Nov. 7).
2019 (FRESHMAN) at Arizona State: Performed in all 13 video video games and made collegiate debut throughout the season opener vs. Kent State (Aug. 29) with one catch for 16 yards… Totaled seven catches for 128 yards… Caught passes for 19 yards vs. Colorado (Sept. 21), 25 yards in the direction of Washington State (Oct. 12) and for a career-long of 38 at Cal (Sept. 27)… Returned a kick for 28 yards vs. WSU.
Excessive Faculty
Arizona Excessive Faculty 6A receiving yard file as a junior with 342 yards in the direction of Gilbert Excessive… Posted a Nike Soccer Plus rating of 113.43 at The Opening Regionals, sixteenth amongst all giant receivers examined nationally… ESPN listed him as a result of the No. 106 giant receiver prospect nationally and the No. 15 whole prospect from the state of Arizona…ranked as a result of the No. 147 giant receiver prospect throughout the nation and the No. 23 whole prospect throughout the state in step with 24/7 Sports activities Composite Rankings… Three-year member of the varsity squad at Corona Del Sol Excessive Faculty and tremendously versatile athlete that posted back-to-back 1,000+ all-purpose yardage seasons…. 2018 Arizona Soccer Coaches Affiliation All-6A First Staff alternative at giant receiver after posting one in every of many state’s best all-around seasons… Made 65 catches going for 815 yards and four touchdowns, gathering 5 100+ yard receiving performances all through a powerful senior season and added four dashing touchdowns, receiving direct snaps out of a “wildcat” formation… Harmful return danger, ending the season with two kick-off returns for a touchdown (98 & 99 yards) and 762 entire kick return yards… Broke onto the Arizona Excessive Faculty scene with a productive junior advertising marketing campaign via which he caught 74 passes for 1,153 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaged 115.three receiving yards per sport, along with a 95-yard touchdown catch… Picked off four passes all through his varsity career whereas serving in a ball-hawking safety place.