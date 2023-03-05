Ricou Browning, Who Made the Black Lagoon Scary, Dies at 93

In his ebook, Mr. Weaver recounts the hit-or-miss means of bobbing up with the proper creature dress, and the difficulties Mr. Browning needed to care for as soon as the proper glance was once discovered. One drawback was once that the dress was once made of froth rubber, which floats.

“I wore a chest plate that was thin lead,” Mr. Browning informed him, in addition to thigh and ankle weights.

Another drawback, Mr. Weaver mentioned, was once that Mr. Chapman, the actor enjoying the on-land model of the creature, was once slightly tall; in Florida, Mr. Browning had scenes with Ms. Stanley and several other different stand-ins.

“Ricou was average height,” Mr. Weaver mentioned, “so short people were hired to play the hero-heroine-bad guy so that Ricou would look comparatively king-sized.”

Mr. Browning’s later movie paintings integrated directing the comedy “Salty” (1973), a couple of sea lion, and the crime drama “Mr. No Legs” (1978), a couple of mob enforcer who’s a double amputee, in addition to doing stunt paintings in numerous motion pictures, together with serving as Jerry Lewis’s underwater double in the 1959 comedy “Don’t Give Up the Ship.”

Mr. Browning’s first marriage, to Margaret Kelly in 1951, led to divorce. His 2nd spouse, Fran Ravelo, whom he married in 1977, died in 2020. In addition to his daughter Renee, he’s survived by means of 3 different youngsters from his first marriage, his sons, Kelly and Ricou Jr., and his daughter Kim Browning; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.