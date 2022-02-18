Right Or Wrong? BLM Bails Out Activist That Tried To Kill Craig Greenberg

The Black Lives Matter movement has built up a reputation for itself that, for the most part, has gained universal support from the community it strives to protect and stand up for.
However, a recent financial move on the organization’s behalf caused naysayers and believers alike to question their motives after a BLM branch bailed out a Black Kentucky activist that shot up the Louisville office of white mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
Based on reports from multiple outlets, 21-year-old Quintez Brown attempted to murder Greenberg on Valentine’s Day at around 10:15 AM with a 9mm Glock handgun. Thankfully no one in the building at the time was injured, but a bullet did manage to graze Greenberg’s shirt. Brown’s motive is speculated to be influenced by his racial justice activism, but it’s also widely suspected that he was suffering from mental health problems at the time. Believing Brown would be safer out of jail, the Louisville Community Bail Fund, an extension of BLM Louiville, posted the $100,000 bail.
Organizer Chanelle Helm attempted to explain their actions by stating, “In this case, we’re dealing with someone that has mental health issues. They are calling for this individual, this young man who needs support and help, to be punished to the full extent.” She went on to add, “It is a resounding message that people are down for the torture that has taken place in our jails and prisons.”
Greenberg released a statement on behalf of his camp to slam the decision and deem the criminal justice system as “clearly broken,” further adding, “It is nearly impossible to believe that someone can attempt murder on Monday and walk out of jail on Wednesday. If someone is struggling with a mental illness and is in custody, they should be evaluated and treated in custody. We must work together to fix this system.”
STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!
As expected, social media has been extremely divided on the news with some understanding why BLM would attempt to grant Quintez Brown a second chance while others felt like it was reverse racism. Take a look below at the various responses and let us know what you think:
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
1. Less than 6 degrees of separation in Louisville: my hometown. Quintez Brown: straight A student at U of L. We’re members of the same fraternity. He’s sick. He needs help. He’s getting it. Politicizing what’s happened to him and those he almost hurt is morally repugnant.
via @curtisjacksontv
2. I’m tired of the fucking noise, narrative, echo chambers, tribalism(especially political tribalism), the division and etc, in my opinion: Gregory Bush, Steven Lopez, & Quintez Brown don’t deserve to be in jail nor prison they need HELP!!!!
via @politics011
3. Progressive left trying to defend Quintez Brown The same progressive left would want him to burn at the stake if he was white In other words, feelings over facts is their motto
via @SlackingNinja
4. DO believe that Black Lives Matter, but the #BlackLivesMatter organization has an serious Antisemitism problem, and is supporting and bailing out terrorists. #QuintezBrown #BLM
via @davidmdraiman
5. The Quintez Brown situation is almost definitely a mental health imo issue considering how he went missing last year
via @leftistbrayden
6. Quintez Brown needs help. He deserves healthcare, which includes mental health. What’s broken here isn’t that a community raised and spent funds on a fundamentally broken judicial system that bases suffering and detention solely on class—what’s broken is that system period.
via @JPLyninger
7. Pretrial detention should, to borrow a phrase, be safe, legal and *rare*. LMDC is not a safe place; the jails are packed and most inmates there have been convicted of no crime. In this environment, limiting bail fund operations can be an extralegal death sentence to the poor. 5/6
via @bell4ky
8. BREAKING: Here is alleged domestic terrorist Quintez Brown on Joy Reid in 2018 calling for gun control. He was arrested for shooting at a mayoral candidate in Louisville yesterday
via @JackPosobiec
9. Quintez Brown literally tried to assassinate a political candidate by shooting at him 4 times but he’s about to be set free by bail while Jan 6th prisoners are still rotting in jail for taking selfies inside the capital…
via @BarbieRed2024
10. A #BLM Louisville leader & others are organizing for people to donate to get the assassination suspect (Quintez Brown) out of jail. As consistently seen, leftist individuals & groups have no reservations about aiding people on their side accused of heinous crimes.
via @RunWithCraig