Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Wear Matching Leather Looks For Off-White Show

Rihanna may be pregnant, but that certainly doesn’t mean she’s laying low.
The Fenty founder was spotted attending the Off-White Fall 2022 fashion show in Paris with boyfriend A$AP Rocky on Monday, February 28. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together later this year, both dressed in leather looks for the fashion-forward event.
Rih was rocking a skin-tight peach leather mini dress, which she paired with a matching shearling coat and some long necklaces, an accessory she has been loving during her pregnancy. The rapper kept things more subtle in an all-black leather outfit, sweetly standing by his girlfriend’s side.
This is just the latest maternity look from the billionaire, who has been wowing fans with her belly-boasting looks since announcing her pregnancy on January 31.
During a recent interview with PEOPLE at the Fenty Beauty Universe Event in Los Angeles, the 34-year-old mom-to-be said that “it’s fun” but also “a challenge” to style herself and her baby bump while pregnant.
“I like it. I’m enjoying it,” she said. “I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”
Following months of speculation, PEOPLE confirmed in November 2020 that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating. After being friends for years, the couple sparked romance rumors once she split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.
That summer, she featured the “1 Train” rapper in her Fenty Skin campaign, for which the duo did several interviews together to promote the collaboration. Since then, they’ve been inseparable, which has only been amplified by their baby blessing.
While Rihanna hasn’t announced her due date, it’s safe to say we have a few more months of maternity looks to look forward to.