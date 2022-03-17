Rihanna said she’s going to be a “psycho” mom when it comes to protecting her baby

Kevin Mazur/Getty Photos for Fenty Magnificence by Rihanna

Rihanna is counting down the times till she welcomes her first youngster with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and, in a brand new interview, teased how she plans to method motherhood.

ELLE requested Rih, “which Actual Housewives mother are you most trying in the direction of now that you’ll be a mother?” Rihanna’s reply: Teresa Giudice.

“She’s going to flatten you about these children. And that resonates with me quite a bit as a result of I really feel like that is the kind of mother I’ll be. Psycho about it,” stated Rih. The singer added she’s going to do greater than “flip a desk” if her kid’s privateness is violated. “You discuss my children, it is over,” she promised.

Rihanna is closely guarding data concerning her unborn youngster and has not publicly revealed the gender, identify or actual due date of her baby.

She additionally shared the very best recommendation she’s obtained now that she’s inching nearer to her rumored spring due date: “Sleep now as a result of I will not get a lot later.” She added, “I must work on that earlier than it is a factor of the previous.”

