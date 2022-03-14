Rihanna Shows Off Her Pregnancy Glow In At Fenty Beauty Event

Black America Internet Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna was shining vibrant like a diamond final night time as she attended an occasion in honor of her Fenty Magnificence model! The occasion was in celebration of the model’s launch at ULTA Magnificence and was held in Los Angeles on Saturday night time. In true Rih Rih trend, the attractive mother-to-be turned heads and sparkled in a shimmering ensemble all night time lengthy.

The singer, who’s anticipating her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky, wore a customized silver Coperni outfit that was composed of a protracted sleeve, silver twisted crop high, and an identical glowing column maxi skirt that uncovered her rising child bump.

She accessorized the modern look with a dainty silver chain, a silver bracelet, and diamond hoop earrings. As for her hair, the Bajan billionaire accomplished the look with a excessive, flipped ponytail.

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, the pregnant singer was undoubtedly the star of the night as she was all smiles whereas celebrating the most recent enterprise in her Fenty Magnificence empire.

Ever since asserting her being pregnant, Rihanna has taken maternity trend to a complete new stage, giving us excessive trend LEWKS and serving full face within the course of, utilizing her modern character to “rework” on the times she feels drained. As she instructed People in February, “Proper now, being pregnant, some days you simply really feel like, ‘Ugh, I simply need to lay right here on this sofa all day.’ However while you placed on slightly face and slightly lipstick, you rework. You set some garments on, and it’s like, while you look good, you are feeling good. I’ve heard that for a really very long time, however it’s true. It actually can get you up off that sofa and make you are feeling like a nasty b***.”

Properly, if Rih Rih’s appears are any indicator of how she’s feeling, then she’s feeling nice!

Don’t miss…

Fenty Beauty Made Rihanna A Billionaire

Rihanna Channels the 00’s With A Trucker Hat And Butterfly Crop Top



Rihanna Shows Off Her Pregnancy Glow In Silver Crop Top At Fenty Beauty Event

was initially printed on

hellobeautiful.com



Additionally On Black America Internet: