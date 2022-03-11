Rising gas prices may not have negative impact on travel to some hotspots, say experts

James Laroza / EyeEm/ Getty Pictures

(SAN DIEGO) — Rising fuel costs within the U.S. amid sanctions on Russian oil have some People feeling hesitant about any plans for a summer season highway journey. However tourism officers in a single summer season scorching spot say they do not assume fuel costs will harm journey there a lot.

In San Diego, lodge homeowners like Bob Rouch say enterprise has returned to pre-COVID ranges. It seems that so many individuals wish to journey and get out with out masks that the will to journey this summer season outweighs any reluctance as a consequence of rising fuel costs.

“I do know some individuals check with it as revenge journey,” Rouch stated. “I believe it is individuals eager to get out.”

Tourism officers say locations like San Diego will seemingly fare nicely regardless of excessive fuel costs as a result of the town is a fast drive with minimal gas burn from areas like Phoenix, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Northern California.

