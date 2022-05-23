Rising Ingolstadt star Udebuluzor dumps Hong Kong for Nigeria

Michael Udebuluzor revealed is desire to represent Nigeria ahead of his country of birth, Hong Kong.
Udebuluzor is one of the breakout stars in the U19-Bundesliga South/Southwest where he scored nine goals and one assist in 19 matches for Ingolstadt U19.
He was named in the senior squad on three occasions last season and Manager Rüdiger Rehm have penciled the Forward down for a bigger role next season.
Born in Hong Kong to former Nigerian football Cornelius Udebuluzor, who played for several European teams, before moving to Hong Kong and represented the National team.
In 2001, Cornelius helped Hong Kong beat Paraguay in an Exhibition Cup and appeared in a pre-World Cup tournament in 2002, playing against Scotland.
The following season, he won the Hong Kong FA Cup winner’s medal with Sun Hei, as well as helping them to reach the League Cup final.
Like his father, 18-year-old Michael is also attracting interest from the Asian Country, but he’s only interested in representing Nigeria.
“Hong Kong and I have been in contact before, but I want to play for Nigeria if I have the opportunity. As far as I know, my advisors are in contact with the Nigerian FA,” He said in an interview with Transfermarkt.
If you use the quotes from this content, you legally agree to give www.brila.net the News credit as the source and a backlink to our story. Copyright 2020 Brila Media.
Comodo SSL
error: Content is protected !!