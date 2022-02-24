Rising mortgage rates, prices push home loan payments higher

North Texas homebuyers are already paying the price for higher mortgage rates.

Average Dallas-Fort Worth mortgage payments were more than a third higher — by $351 a month — in January than a year earlier due to interest increases and home price hikes, according to a new report by Zillow Group.

The average D-FW mortgage payment last month was $1,254, not including taxes, insurance and other expenses, Zillow analysts said.

Nationwide home mortgage costs rose to a record average $1,162 last month, up $277 a month in a year. The mortgage payment for a typical U.S. home has jumped 31% in the past year and is forecast to continue to increase.

Higher home finance costs along with soaring home values are to blame.

“If we had January 2021 prices with this January’s interest rates, mortgage payments would have risen 9.5%,” Zillow chief economist Jeff Tucker said. “If instead, rates had remained unchanged, mortgage payments would have risen exactly as much as home values.

“So if we are divvying up the blame, I’d assign it in proportion to those two numbers, with interest rates responsible for 32% of the rise and 68% attributable to rising prices.”

The average nationwide interest on long-term, fixed-rate mortgages in the U.S. has risen from 2.73% in January 2021 to 3.55% in the same month this year. Economists are forecasting even further mortgage hikes during the remainder of 2022, pushing average costs well above 4%.

Home loan costs are expected to rise as the Federal Reserve raises borrowing costs to fight inflation.

“Looking ahead, mortgage rates are extremely difficult to predict long term,” Tucker said. “Our forecast calls for a 20.8% increase in home values in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro by January 2023, a decent step down from the 26.8% appreciation seen over the course of the last year.”

Median D-FW home sales prices top $350,000 — more than double where they were a decade ago.

Area home prices are growing at unheard of rates due to a severe shortage of housing inventory and thousands of new residents coming to the area.