Rivals Camp Series Dallas: QB Spotlight





The Rivals Camp Series made its 5th forestall on Sunday in Coppell, Texas, the place many gifted quarterbacks got here to show off their abilities. Among the spectacular staff had been Michael Hawkins, Shay Smith, and Russell.

Hawkins, a constant sign caller dedicated to Oklahoma, received back-to-back QB MVP honors on the camp. The 6-foot-2 and 195-pound passer demonstrated pinpoint accuracy and blank mechanics even on a windy day. He shined in a couple of settings and is about to sign up for the Sooners’ quarterback room subsequent yr.

Smith, a marvel performer on the camp, has a thick body at 6-foot-2 and 215 kilos. He threw the ball with contact and zip from the starting to the tip. Although he has been drawing pastime to play at the defensive aspect of the ball at linebacker, his show off means that he can have some attainable at the back of heart too. He is a three-star pupil with provides from in-state colleges.

Russell used to be an intriguing passer, showing spectacular arm skill during the day, particularly on throws down the sector. The Duncanville sign caller accounted for 25 touchdowns as a sophomore, and his recruitment has picked up this spring with provides coming in from Ole Miss, Purdue, and TCU. He will search so as to add any other state championship to his resume, with out a scarcity of guns round him.

Sperry used to be constant during the day, and used to be correct to all ranges of the sector. He used to be the quarterback that the offensive coordinator, Jeff Lebby, centered to construct the Sooners’ 2025 elegance round. Hawkins and Sperry had been each Oklahoma commitments that competed in Dallas this weekend.

Ryan, a longtime quarterback, has had a powerful offseason and holds a couple of provides forward of his junior season. He has actual arm skill and throws with accuracy at the transfer. Romin Seymour is handiest gearing up for his sophomore season at Manvel however is oozing with skill and upside. The Houston-area passer seems the phase at 6-4 and 175 and pairs his sturdy arm along with his body.

Henderson, a dual-sport athlete, performed receiver as a freshman, the place he went over the 1,000-yard mark and hauled in 14 touchdowns. He is getting ready to play quarterback as a sophomore and demonstrated some actual upside throwing the ball on Sunday. Arizona State, Houston, and Texas A&M have all presented, and Henderson is a dynamic participant with professional monitor pace.

Overall, the quarterback staff in Dallas used to be loaded with multi-offer recruits and long run stars. These gifted quarterbacks are unquestionably younger gamers to observe as they proceed to expand and refine their abilities.