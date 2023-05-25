Riverside County deputy hits, kills pedestrian

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy struck and killed a pedestrian early Thursday morning in Moreno Valley, officers showed.

The collision took place simply ahead of 4 a.m. on Cactus Avenue between Heacock Street and Gilbert Street, and subsequent to a U.S. Postal Service Distribution Center.

Footage from the scene confirmed the sufferer was once struck close to a row of timber that separate each instructions of Cactus Avenue. There is not any crosswalk on the location.

It is unclear if the deputy was once responding to a decision on the time of the collision. No information in regards to the sufferer was once straight away to be had.

California Highway Patrol is dealing with the investigation, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department mentioned.