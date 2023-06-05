Road blocked off after water main breaks in Pembroke Pines – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Authorities have answered to a water main smash that took place in Pembroke Pines, ensuing in a highway closure in the realm. On Monday morning, the Pembroke Pines Police Department took to Twitter to file that Southwest Third Street, spanning from seventieth Avenue to 68th Avenue, has been blocked off because of a water main smash. The incident came about at 6900 S.W. third St., which has brought about flooding in the neighborhood. Recorded pictures printed water effervescent in a vital crack at the highway.

The native water division has dispatched its body of workers to the positioning to deal with the leak, whilst law enforcement officials and fireplace rescue crews are provide onsite to forestall folks from treading the roadway. Meanwhile, locals are recommended to not devour the faucet water as it can be infected.

We advise our readers to test again on WSVN.com and 7News for extra updates in this creating tale.

