Road closures for Boom by the Bay event in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — The City of Tampa shall be closing a number of roads in Tampa on Monday, July 4 for this 12 months’s Boom by the Bay event.

The closures will start at 4:30 p.m. and final till 11:00 p.m. Drivers can anticipate closures alongside Bayshore Boulevard, in addition to Channelside and Downtown Tampa. There can even be closures to and from Harbor Island and Davis Islands. Here are the checklist of roads impacted:

Bayshore Boulevard between S. Howard Avenue and W. Brorein Street

Davis Islands on-ramp from Bayshore Boulevard to the Davis Islands Bridge

Davis Islands off-ramp from the Davis Islands Bridge to Bayshore Boulevard

W. Brorein Street – 2 southern lane closures – from S. Franklin Street to Bayshore Boulevard

S. Beneficial Drive between Channelside Drive and Harbour Place Drive

City of Tampa

The City of Tampa is internet hosting its annual Boom by the Bay event alongside Bayshore Boulevard. In addition to fireworks, residents and visitors will have the ability to take pleasure in meals vans, dwell music, and extra family-friendly actions.

For extra information on the Boom by the Bay event go to the City of Tampa here.