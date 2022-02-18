Road rage arrest: Man accused of running person over on Broken Arrow Expressway | Local News

The man threatened to call police and tried to stop Hernandez from leaving by standing in front of the van. When Hernandez first tried to accelerate, the man began using his hands to strike the van’s windshield, according to the arrest report.

Witness statements to officers seemed to confirm what Hernandez told police about the other man bashing his windshield. They reportedly saw Hernandez drive forward, hitting the man and dragging him under the van before driving away.

Asked why he didn’t stop and call the police, Hernandez reportedly told officers he was trying to make it to his daughters first.

A black Glock 9mm pistol was found in the van, according to Hernandez’s arrest report that alleges he is an undocumented immigrant.

Charges will be determined by Tulsa County prosecutors, according to a Broken Arrow Police news release.

