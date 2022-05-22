Oklahoma

Road trip to White Springs for old Florida and the Florida Folk Festival

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
Charlotte Burgess, left, and Janelle Robinson cook frybread in the Seminole Family Camp, Saturday during the Florida Folk Festival at Stephen Foster State Park. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

What if there were an event you could attend this Memorial Day weekend that would be safe, and fun and refreshing to the weary spirit, without having to book a flight or take out a home loan to pay for the trip? The answer is an old-fashioned road trip to the annual Florida Folk Festival, May 27-29, at the Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park in White Springs, Florida.

White Springs is 60 miles north of Gainesville, making it a 4 1/2 hour or so drive from Fort Myers. It’s an “old Florida” town of mossy oaks and antique shops on the bank of the Suwannee River, populated by maybe, at a stretch, a thousand people.

If you have never visited White Springs or the Stephen Foster State Park, or the Florida Folk Festival, “one of the oldest and most revered state folk festivals in America,” and “Florida’s Best Cultural Event, ” “…recognized by the Southeast Tourism Society as a ‘Top 20 Event’ in the southeast United States,” there is no better time than now to do so.

This three-day festival is your chance to discover the “music, dance, stories, crafts and food that make Florida unique.” And you will need all three days to experience and truly enjoy the whole of it, so book rooms NOW, anywhere as close as you can get to White Springs.

A Smorgasbord Feast for the Senses

The following is a mere overview of this phenomenal event that, best of all, takes place outdoors in the free, fresh, healthy air of north Florida country, where you can lean against a pine tree to sample some hand-cranked ice cream, and dance yourself sleepy under a star-bright sky each night. The festival is a feast for the senses—all five of them:

Ross Morton talks about furniture building in the Florida Remembered area.

• Your first sense will be excited by the unusual, colorful, and fascinating sights you will encounter at every turn. In the Florida Remembered area, for example, you’ll see frontier trapper traders, and farmers in a cracker camp threshing barley and grinding corn. In the Seminole family camp area, you’ll find Seminole women at whirring sewing machines making traditional patchwork clothing. And in the crafts section, your eyes will widen in astonishment at the artistry of some 25 craftsmen and women selling everything from handcrafted acoustic guitars to gourd banjoes, from handwoven apparel to Hungarian embroidery, from Florida nature-inspired stained glass to handcrafted, primitive-Florida-style home furnishings. Here you can watch a blacksmith forge everything from barbeque tools to children’s toys, a spinner making rag rugs on a ridge heddle loom, and a woodcarver turning Florida bamboo into flutes, whistles, and bird calls.





