Roadways remain ‘slick and hazardous’ across OK

OKLAHOMA CITY (blackchronicle) – As you head out to work on Thursday morning, be prepared for a complicated drive.
On Wednesday, a winter storm dropped several inches of snow and ice across much of Oklahoma, which led to dangerous conditions on local roadways.
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority have been working around-the-clock to treat and clear as many roads as possible.
However, travel in most parts of Oklahoma is strongly discouraged as we prepare for another round of winter precipitation.
Slick and hazardous conditions are being reported on roadways in all regions of the state, and many highways remain snow-packed.
Highways in the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas remain slick and hazardous, which will affect the morning commute.
blackchronicle’s stormtracker Aric Dickson reported that I-44 in the metro remains slick, adding that drivers should take their time if they need to be out.
Drivers are strongly discouraged from traveling if at all possible. If that is unavoidable, you should allow for plenty of time, take it very slow, and use extra caution.