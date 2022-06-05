Rob Gronkowski rumors: Buccaneers optimistic future Hall of Famer will re-sign before camp, per report

Rob Gronkowski stays undecided about his NFL future. Because the calendar approaches mid-June and voluntary OTAs push ahead in full swing forward of necessary minicamps across the league, the eventual Corridor of Fame tight finish continues to be one of many headline abilities within the present pool of free brokers. That will or could not change quickly, however it seems the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are remaining hopeful he’ll return to the workforce, they usually have motive to be.

However much more so than merely being hopeful, the Bucs are reportedly optimistic that the four-time First-Workforce All-Professional is not going to solely return, however that he’ll doubtlessly accomplish that earlier than coaching camp will get underway in late July — per The Tampa Bay Times. This could turn out to be yet one more large re-addition to a workforce that is now seen Tom Brady retire after which rapidly unretire to go well with up once more in Tampa for the 2022 season, and the actual fact he has makes it a foregone conclusion he is probably whispering candy nothings in Gronkowski’s ear.

The 2 have additionally been seen collectively this offseason having some baseball enjoyable, and it is logical to consider they’ve secretly blended in some soccer drills as nicely.

Brady was profitable in aiding the Bucs to wooing Gronkowski out of retirement to affix them in 2020, a season that led to yet one more Tremendous Bowl ring for the QB-TE tandem, earlier than the 2021 season in the end led to postseason disappointment by the hands of the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

So if Gronkowski believes there’s nonetheless some unfinished enterprise for him on the sphere, it will make sense he’d try to finish his profession on a excessive be aware with the Bucs, contemplating he is by no means as soon as performed for every other franchise quarterback aside from Brady — one thing he additionally as soon as stated he’d by no means do. And whereas issues can actually change within the enterprise of the NFL, the Bucs are not directly holding a spot for him financially by way of their present contract constructions on current gamers, with triggers they’ll pull at a second’s discover to assist in any negotiations to come back.

All they want now could be to know if Gronkowski desires again in, however they are not going to hurry him, both.