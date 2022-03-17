Rob Gronkowski says there’s a ‘good chance’ he returns to the Buccaneers for the 2022 season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers group continues to be celebrating the return of Tom Brady, who retired after which unretired within the span of a few month. The Bucs had been dealing with the daunting process of leaping on the already-spinning quarterback carousel, however Brady is returning for an additional Tremendous Bowl run. Now, all eyes shift to tight finish Rob Gronkowski, who’s at the moment not underneath contract.

The legendary tight finish has mentioned he’ll take his time within the offseason, however with Brady retiring, it was solely pure to imagine he would observe swimsuit. Nevertheless, with Brady returning to the fold, many expect Gronk to take action as effectively.

Throughout a latest journey to a Tampa barber store, Gronkowski was requested if he can be returning for his 12th NFL season. His response confirmed he is leaning sure.

“It is an excellent likelihood,” mentioned Gronkowski. “I am going to let (Brady) have a bit of scare. Couple months with out me after which, you realize. He simply did it to me for a few months.”

Whereas the Buccaneers didn’t win the Tremendous Bowl this previous season, Gronkowski regarded higher than he did in 2020. The 32-year-old caught 55 passes for 802 yards and 6 touchdowns, and in addition caught 9 passes for 116 yards and one landing in two postseason video games. He regarded far more comfy, and admitted that in a mid-season interview with CBS Sports activities.

“The most important distinction is simply feeling comfy,” Gronkowski mentioned about his second season in Tampa in comparison with his first. “Simply realizing the playbook, realizing how the whole lot works, realizing all my teammates. You simply received lots higher really feel than simply stepping proper in final 12 months and getting to satisfy everybody, studying the playbook throughout coaching camp. So it simply feels a lot extra comfy this 12 months with general the whole lot.”

Gronkowski has by no means performed on a group with out Brady, and it does not sound like he’ll depart for a brand new vacation spot this offseason. Retirement was all the time a chance, however with Brady again, why not give it one other shot?