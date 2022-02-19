Rob Kardashian Dismisses Years-Long Assault Lawsuit Against Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has finally put an end to his legal battle against Blac Chyna, which has been ongoing for years.

The former reality star filed to dismiss his assault lawsuit against the mother of his child, 5-year-old Dream Kardashian, without prejudice for the sake of their daughter. According to reports from Page Six, a judge has approved the motion.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” Rob told Page Six in an exclusive statement Friday. “Now that the court has ruled that there is sufficient evidence to warrant a jury trial on my claim for assault, for our daughter’s sake, I am dismissing the action and focusing on my co-parenting relationship with Chyna.”

The dismissal comes shortly after a judge denied Kardashian’s motion to delay the start of the trial, which was supposed to kick off next week.

Rob sued Chyna back in September 2017 for assault, claiming she tried to strangle him with an iPhone charger cord after consuming large amounts of drugs and alcohol.

The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star said he was able to escape, but claimed she repeatedly struck him in the face and the head. He went on to allege that he suffered injuries to his neck, which he later documented on social media.

Chyna, however, has repeatedly denied these allegations.

Kris Jenner’s longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was expected to show up for the trial in Kardashian’s defense. Rob’s friend Eugene Shpilsky, who claims he once witnessed Chyna pointing a gun at Kardashian, and Victory Belz, who “separately witnessed Chyna pointing a gun at Rob and threatening his life,” would also be called to testify on his behalf.

Unfortunately for Kardashian, this issue is likely far from over.