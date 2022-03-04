Rob Manfred banned by pair of collegiate summer league teams for his ‘crimes against baseball’

Nobody is going to be able to watch Major League Baseball games until the lockout ends. Lucky for baseball fans, there is still college baseball, as well as independent leagues, to enjoy.

Well, unless you are Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred and you want to see a game in Michigan.

A baseball club in Kalamazoo, Michigan, has banned Manfred from its stadium for life. The Kalamazoo Growlers, a collegiate baseball team in the Northwood League, tweeted on Friday that Manfred has been banned due to his “crimes against baseball” and for standing “in direct opposition” of fun.

“Rob Manfred and the MLB team owners have shown only an interest in money and not providing baseball for their players and fans,” the Growlers said in a statement. “They are trying to ruin baseball simply for their financial gain.”

Kalamazoo made the decision to ban Manfred after he canceled the first two series of the 2022 MLB season as a result of the owners and Players Association being unable to agree on a new collective bargaining agreement prior to a self-set deadline. The league is currently locked out as a result of a deal not being reached.

“The Growlers stand strong in their belief that fun is the key to baseball,” the team added. “Rob Manfred stands in direct opposition to these beliefs.”

The Growlers are not the only team that has taken this approach. The Bismarck Larks, a team that also plays in the Northwood League, banned Manfred from attending games until the MLB and MLBPA reach an agreement on a new CBA.