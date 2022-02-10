Rob Manfred says ‘no change’ in MLB spring training yet with more lockout talks scheduled for weekend

The schedule for Major League Baseball spring training remains unchanged at this point despite the ongoing owner-imposed lockout, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday at a press conference. Manfred was speaking after the conclusion of the owners’ meetings in Florida and less than a week before pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to camp.
“The status of spring training is no change right now,” Manfred said.
Ten weeks have passed since the owners locked out the players after the last collective bargaining agreement expired on Dec. 1, and the two sides are set to meet again Saturday. MLB and the owners are expected to offer a new collective bargaining agreement to the MLB Players Association nearly two weeks after the last proposal from the MLBPA.
MLB’s slow-playing of negotiations — the league waited 43 days into the lockout to make its first core economics proposal — has made it likely spring training will be delayed, even if Manfred didn’t confirm so on Thursday. The league requested assistance from a federal mediator last week, a request the MLBPA denied, saying “the clearest path to a fair and timely agreement is to get back to the table.”
Opening Day is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, and that will soon be in jeopardy if no deal is reached. When asked about spring training, Manfred called himself an “optimist” and expressed some hope that a deal could be reached in time to keep the March 31 Opening Day on the calendar. Later in the press conference, he noted that he believes a four-week spring training would be necessary ahead of the season.
On that note, it’s worth saying that it’s reasonable to believe MLB and the MLBPA still have time to reach an agreement, hold a shortened spring training like 1995 (and like summer camp two years ago), and begin the regular season on time. It’s not ideal but it is doable, and the clock is ticking. No agreement by March 1 would all but ensure regular season games will be missed (or at least rescheduled). MLB recently told the MLBPA it is willing to sacrifice regular season games.
The first spring games are scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26. Even if the two sides reach a deal in the coming days, everyone would have to get to spring training and go through COVID intake testing before workouts can begin. Though Manfred said there is no change to the spring training schedule, they are really pushing up against a soft deadline here.
Truth be told, it’s likely neither side would be all that upset if spring training is delayed. Players are not paid during spring training and many believe it is too long anyway. Spring games generate revenue, though not nearly enough to really move the needle for owners. They are obviously willing to forfeit at least some spring revenue to ensure they get a better big picture economic terms. It won’t be until regular-season paychecks are on the line that both sides will have their feet to the fire.
It should be noted the lockout only applies to 40-man roster players. Even if MLB spring training ends up delayed, minor-league spring training begins next week — several teams are holding prospect mini-camps this week — and the minor-league regular season will begin as scheduled in April. The only difference is 40-man roster players will not participate. Union members can not participate in minor-league spring training or minor-league regular season games.
Among other things, the MLBPA is seeking more money for players early in their careers through a higher minimum salary and earlier arbitration-eligibility. The union also wants to raise the luxury-tax threshold significantly. The owners want to make further economic gains (i.e. redirect more money away from the players and into their pockets) after succeeding at exactly that the last few collective bargaining agreements.
The collective bargaining agreement expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 and the owners locked out the players immediately. At 71 days (and counting), this is the second longest work stoppage in MLB history, behind only the 1994-95 players’ strike (232 days). The owners could lift the lockout at any time, allowing the two sides to operate under the terms of the previous agreement while continuing to engage in good faith negotiations, though they’ve given no indication they are willing to do that.
