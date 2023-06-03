Rob Refsnyder extension: Red Sox sign veteran outfielder to one-year deal, plus club option for 2025

The Boston Red Sox have introduced that they’ve signed Rob Refsnyder, a veteran outfielder to a one-year contract extension that incorporates a club option for the 2025 season. According to Alex Speier, Refsnyder’s deal for the 2024 season pays him $1.85 million, no longer together with incentive clauses, and has a $2 million option in 2025. In case the group option is exercised, it’s going to purchase out considered one of Refsnyder’s free-agent years since he’s scheduled for unfastened company following the 2024 season.

Rob Refsnyder, who’s 32 years previous, has a .408 on-base proportion for the Boston Red Sox this season. He has had a slash line of .299/.393/.457 (133 OPS+) in 90 video games and 275 plate appearances with time spent in all 3 outfield positions since he signed with the Red Sox sooner than the beginning of the 2022 season. Refsnyder has an OPS+ score of 89 over portions of 8 MLB seasons. He had prior to now performed for the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Red Sox, with Refsnyder, recently have a profitable document of 29-27. However, they’re in closing position within the brutal American League East. The SportsLine Projection System recently offers Boston a 4.8% likelihood of creating the postseason this yr.