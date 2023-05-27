Robbery suspect accused of attempting to speak to children at Rancho Cucamonga daycare

A Rancho Cucamonga daycare reported a person attempting to speak to children on Thursday. 38-year-old Cristian Rodriguez was once detained through police around the side road from the daycare. Rodriguez was once discovered to possess a hid copy firearm and was once discovered to be a sought after suspect for strong-arm theft. Rodriguez is now being held at the West Valley Detention Center on $50,000 bail.

If you’ve got any information referring to Rodriguez, please touch the Rancho Cucamonga Station at 909-477-2800 or publish an nameless tip to the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-7827-463 or on-line at www.wetip.com.