Robbie Coltrane dies: Actor played Hagrid in ‘Harry Potter’ movie

WASHINGTON — Robbie Coltrane, the baby-faced comic and character actor whose a whole lot of roles included a crime-solving psychologist on the TV sequence “Cracker” and the mild half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” films, has died. He was 72.

Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright mentioned he died Friday at a hospital in his native Scotland, and didn’t instantly provide different particulars. She known as him “forensically intelligent” and “brilliantly witty” in simply one in every of many tributes made to him.

Born Anthony Robert McMillan in Rutherglen, Scotland, Coltrane was in his early 20s when he started pursuing an performing profession and renamed himself in honor of jazz musician John Coltrane.

He already had a notable display screen profession, with credit together with “Mona Lisa,” “Nuns on the Run” and Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of “Henry V” when he broke by on his personal as a hard-bitten detective in “Cracker,” the Nineties TV sequence for which he received greatest actor on the British Academy Television Awards three years operating.

He went on to seem in all eight “Harry Potter” movie because the younger wizard’s mentor and had all kinds of different components, together with a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is Not Enough” and Pip’s guardian Mr. Jaggers in a 2012 adaptation of Dickens’ “Great Expectations.” More not too long ago, he acquired rave evaluations for enjoying a beloved TV star who might harbor a darkish secret in the 2016 miniseries “National Treasure.”

“The legacy of the movies is that my children’s generation will show them to their children. So you could be watching it in 50 years’ time, easy. I’ll not be here, sadly, but… Hagrid will, yes,” Coltrane said in an interview for the 20th anniversary of the “Harry Potter” franchise.

On Friday, his “Nuns on the Run” co-star Eric Idle tweeted that he had been speaking about Coltrane, “wondering where he was,” when he discovered of his demise.

“Such a bright and brilliant man. A consummate actor, an extraordinarily funny comedian and an amazing actor. He was also a very good friend,” Idle wrote.

“Harry Potter” creator J.Ok. Rowling, who a long time in the past had mentioned Coltrane was her first option to play Hagrid, tweeted Friday that he was “an incredible talent, a complete one off.”

“I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him,” she wrote.