Robbie Ray injury update: Mariners pitcher to miss rest of 2023 season after surgery on flexor tendon

Seattle Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray, who was once the winner of the 2021 AL Cy Young Award, will go through season-ending surgery to restore his flexor tendon. This was once introduced by means of supervisor Scott Servais on Wednesday (per the Seattle Times). Ray had to depart his first get started of this season with a forearm injury and has been out of motion for the previous few weeks. The newest checks have printed a brand new injury in a unique phase of his elbow.

Ray, who’s 31 years previous, has been one of essentially the most sturdy pitchers in baseball lately. He ranked 3rd in begins (192) and 8th in innings (1,068 1/3) from 2016-22. However, he threw 91 pitches in best 3 1/3 innings in his season debut on March 31. Ray struggled badly along with his regulate, strolling 5 batters, and was once positioned on the injured listing day after today.







The Mariners nonetheless have a powerful most sensible of the rotation even with out Ray, with Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, and George Kirby main the way in which. Veterans Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen entire the beginning rotation for now. Flexen first of all performed within the bullpen however has since moved into the rotation to change Ray. However, he has struggled within the early going, permitting 21 runs in 21 1/3 innings.

Seattle’s most sensible two pitching possibilities, Emerson Hancock and Bryce Miller, are lately in Double-A and might be choices later within the season. For now, veteran Tommy Milone serves because the membership’s go-to intensity possibility in Triple-A. Milone made a place get started previous this month and allowed just one run in 4 2/3 innings. Other rotation applicants come with Darren McCaughan and Easton McGee.

Although the Mariners may just glance to the business marketplace to change Ray, have an effect on trades are