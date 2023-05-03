Robbie Ray injury update: Mariners pitcher undergoes Tommy John surgery after leaving first start of season

The Seattle Mariners have introduced that their left-handed pitcher and 2021 AL Cy Young award winner, Robbie Ray, needed to go through surgery to fix his flexor tendon and ulnar collateral ligament, which is referred to as Tommy John surgery, in his pitching elbow, which has ended his 2022 season. It normally takes as much as 14-16 months to get well from Tommy John surgery, because of this that Ray could be out of motion till the center of 2024.

Ray needed to go away his first start of the common season because of a forearm injury and was once out of motion for a number of weeks. After present process exams final week, he was once recognized with a brand new flexor injury in a special phase of his elbow.

Over the years, Ray has been recognized for being one of probably the most resilient pitchers in baseball, rating 3rd in begins (192) and 8th in innings (1,068 1/3) from 2016 to 2022. In his 2022 debut on March 31, Ray pitched most effective 3 1/3 innings, throwing 91 pitches, strolling 5, and having main regulate problems, which ultimately resulted in his placement at the injured checklist the next day.







Even with out Ray, the Seattle Mariners boast a powerful most sensible of the rotation with Luis Castillo, Logan Gilbert, and George Kirby. For now, veterans Marco Gonzales and Chris Flexen spherical out the staff’s rotation, with the highest prospect Bryce Miller being referred to as up previous this week. In his MLB debut, Miller nearly pitched a really perfect recreation. With Ray out of motion, Miller will most likely get a extra prolonged glance.

The Mariners may flip to the industry marketplace to exchange Ray, however it’s uncommon for affect trades to occur in May. Trade discussions are nonetheless a couple of weeks clear of intensifying. Madison Bumgarner, who was once launched by means of the Arizona Diamondbacks final week, is to be had for the prorated league minimal and is usually a temporary goal for the Mariners.

Last offseason, Ray signed a five-year, $115 million contract with the Seattle Mariners. In 2021, he made 32 begins, pitched 189 innings, and had a three.71 ERA with 12 strikeouts. That may not be Cy Young caliber, however this can be a cast manufacturing. Ray went directly to win the 2021 AL Cy Young award after pitching a 2.84 ERA, putting out 248 batters in 193 1/3 innings with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Currently, the Mariners have a 13-16