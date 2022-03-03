Robert Griffin III scraps ‘tell-all’ book that planned to expose Washington, Daniel Snyder, per report

During the 2021 NFL season, Robert Griffin III promised to expose Washington, the team that drafted him, in an “explosive tell-all” book about the Commanders and their owner, Daniel Snyder. Roughly three months later, the former quarterback has seemingly scrapped the project entirely, with 106.7 The Fan noting that both Griffin, his co-author, Gary Myers, and publisher, Simon & Schuster, have removed all links to “Surviving Washington,” which was due out in August.

Myers has moved on from the project, 106.7’s Eric Bickel reported Thursday, adding that the book is “no longer in the works,” with Griffin apparently having second thoughts about the publication. Amazon still lists “Surviving Washington” as available for Kindle preorder (albeit with a December 2045 release date), while Simon & Schuster has pulled the book’s preorder page from its website, and Griffin has deleted all of his tweets, including a promotional video, related to the book.

Griffin originally teased a deep dive into “one of the most dysfunctional franchises in sports” when he announced the book last November.

“I’m gonna detail the medical mismanagement that I received during my time in Washington,” he said in the promotional video. “I’m gonna open your eyes to the sexual harassment that permeated the walls of that building. And give you a deep dive into a power struggle between one of the most powerful coaches in all of sports and an owner that many of you want gone. They say, ‘The truth will set you free,’ so here it is, unfiltered.”

Griffin’s book announcement came just months after he told ESPN’s Adam Schefter he’d “love to go back” to Washington, suggesting the team “make the call” to put him back under center in the wake of Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Week 1 injury. He added that it would make a “great story,” to come “full circle” with his original team. Griffin, who was drafted second overall by Washington in 2012, spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the team.