Robert Hanssen, ex-FBI agent and convicted spy, dies in prison





Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent, used to be concerned in one of the crucial infamous spying circumstances in American historical past, the place he took greater than $1.4 million in money and diamonds to industry secrets and techniques with Russia and the previous Soviet Union. He died in prison on Monday on the age of 79, the place he have been serving lifestyles in prison with out parole since 2002 after pleading responsible to fifteen counts of espionage and different fees. Hanssen had begun offering extremely categorized nationwide safety information to Russia in 1985, getting paid over the process 16 years. While the FBI has been notified of Hanssen’s loss of life, an individual aware of the topic stated it’s believed he died of herbal reasons. The Bureau of Prisons experiences that he used to be serving time on the federal supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, which homes one of the vital best safety inmates in the United States, together with Unabomber Theodore Kaczyinski, Sept. 11 conspirator Zacarias Moussaoui, and extra lately, drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.