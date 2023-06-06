News reports that Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who was found guilty of spying for Russia, has passed away at the age of 79. Hanssen was discovered unresponsive in his cell at a Colorado prison where he was serving his sentence after pleading guilty to 15 counts of espionage. Stay informed by enabling browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Robert Hanssen, FBI agent convicted of spying for Russia, has died
