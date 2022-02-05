Robert Kraft threw ‘temper tantrum’ after Patriots left out of Tom Brady’s retirement announcement

Tom Brady didn’t mention the Patriots once in the Instagram post that announced his retirement from the NFL. That apparently didn’t sit well with team owner Robert Kraft.

In fact, Kraft threw a “temper tantrum” after reading Brady’s post, former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson said on NBC Sports Boston’s “Boston Sports Tonight”.

“I was told earlier tonight that … it was an unpleasant day today at the executive offices in Foxboro and that Robert Kraft, initially, when he first heard the news was very upset,” Johnson said. “He was screaming and he was yelling and there was a temper tantrum that he threw after he read this IG post.”

“So, he was not happy about it in Foxboro, and I’m not surprised,” Johnson continued. “But to hear about the outward emotion that he showed regarding this post was a little bit surprising.”

According to @Teddyjradio Robert Kraft had a "temper tantrum" after Tom Brady left the Patriots out of his retirement announcement 👀

It could be argued that Brady already said his goodbyes to New England when he left the team after 20 years to join the Bucs. Still, omitting the Patriots from his statement was certainly a bit odd, especially since the veteran quarterback made sure to thank seemingly every member of the Buccaneers’ staff as he rode into the sunset.

That sparked some conversation about whether Brady was taking a shot at the Patriots. However, he compensated for it shortly thereafter by giving the team a shout-out on Twitter.

Thank You Patriots Nation ❤️ I’m beyond grateful. Love you all. https://t.co/kXm2ET27Dk — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 1, 2022

Brady also acknowledged Bill Belichick after the coach released a statement praising Brady’s career. Brady called Belichick “the greatest coach in NFL history.”

Tom Brady responds to Bill Belichick’s statement by thanking him and calls him the greatest coach in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/s9mMRseKyU — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) February 3, 2022

As such, it doesn’t seem like Brady harbors any ill will toward the Patriots. So, while it’s easy to understand why Kraft may be miffed by the Patriots’ omission from that statement, it doesn’t seem like this will spark any longstanding issues between the two sides.