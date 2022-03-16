Robert Lewandowski may quit Bayern Munich with no new deal on offer

Regardless of his prolific aim scoring throughout his time on the membership, Robert Lewandowski may depart Bayern this summer season. Getty

The 2022 January switch window is closed, however there’s nonetheless loads of gossip swirling about who’s shifting the place. Switch Speak brings you all the most recent buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, after all, done deals!

TOP STORY: Would Bayern actually let Lewa depart?

Robert Lewandowski is able to name time on his trophy-laden eight-year spell with Bayern Munich if he is not supplied a brand new deal by the summer season, studies Fabrizio Romano.

Talks are but to start because the 33-year-old striker appears to signal a brand new long-term contract with the winner’s of nine-straight Bundesliga titles, however he’s starting to lose endurance because the clock runs down on a deal that expires in 2023.

The report says that he’s prepared to go away instantly if an answer has not been reached by the point the summer season switch window opens, with the hierarchy on the Allianz Area but to provoke talks with Lewandowski’s representatives.

The Poland worldwide has remained in spectacular kind this season, scoring 43 objectives in 36 video games to take his tally to a staggering 232 in all since becoming a member of from Borussia Dortmund in 2014. He was beforehand linked with a transfer to Actual Madrid in latest home windows and a Manchester United aspect desperately in want of a striker have additionally been named as a doable vacation spot.

PAPER GOSSIP

– Whereas Juventus are eager about signing Paul Pogba, there are issues over the Manchester United midfielder’s wage, in accordance with Calciomercato. The 29-year-old at the moment earns within the area of €345,000-per-week on a deal that’s set to run out in the summertime, and that has pressured the Serie A membership to take a while earlier than deciding whether or not to pursue a plan to convey him again to Turin.

– After agreeing private phrases with Chelsea, a brand new cloud of uncertainty has left the way forward for Antonio Rudiger again within the steadiness, in accordance with Bild. The newest means that the 29-year-old centre-back was near a brand new deal at Stamford Bridge, however latest sanctions taken towards the membership have allowed groups again into the race for his signature. The report says that Actual Madrid, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain are all seeking to attain a pre-contract settlement with the Germany worldwide.

– PSG have determined towards providing Angel Di Maria a brand new contract earlier than it expires on the finish of the season, reveals RMC Sport. The 34-year-old winger has made 25 appearances this season for PSG, however with the Ligue 1 membership assessing a possible deal for Ousmane Dembele, they’re planning to half methods with Di Maria, who earns round €250,000-per-week.

– Promotion chasers Fulham want to full a double swoop of Liverpool defenders Joe Gomez and Neco Williams in the summertime, studies the Express. The Reds are reported to be searching for a charge of round £32 million if they’re to half methods with the duo. Williams, 20, is at the moment on mortgage at Craven Cottage and has loved a optimistic begin to life there, having contributed to 4 objectives in 9 Championship begins. Jurgen Klopp may be ready to let 24-year-old Gomez go, with the centre-back making only one begin within the Premier League this season.

– Lyon are impressed with the influence Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tanguy Ndombele has made up to now and need to lengthen his keep by one other yr, writes Ekrem Konur. The 25-year-old midfielder has loved a vivid begin in his return to France, enjoying 90 minutes final Thursday in a standout efficiency throughout Lyon’s 1-Zero win over FC Porto within the Europa League. And whereas the Ligue 1 membership have the choice to make his transfer from Spurs everlasting in the summertime for a charge within the area of €55m, the most recent suggests they are going to look to land a second mortgage deal as an alternative.