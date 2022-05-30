Robert Lewandowski transfer: Potential suitors for Bayern Munich star with Barcelona and Liverpool in need

The Robert Lewandowski saga seems to be reaching its peak. On Monday in a press convention with the Polish nationwide crew forward of their Nations League match towards Wales, he said that his time with Bayern Munich is completed.
“My period at Bayern is over,” Lewandowski mentioned. “I do not see any chance to proceed enjoying for this membership anymore.”
That may be a definitive and shocking assertion from Lewandowski coming off of a season wherein he scored 35 objectives within the Bundesliga, helping three extra. However solely successful the league and being knocked out of Champions League play by Villarreal makes this fairly a disappointing season for the German giants total. They’re already linked to a substitute to Lewandowski within the type of Liverpool’s Sadio Mane, however the veteran is underneath contract till the tip of the 2023 season, so any golf equipment might want to negotiate with each him and Bayern Munich.
Whereas Lewandowski was already needed by Barcelona, his plea to depart Bayern on this method was surprising.
Lewandowski is the second main scorer in Bayen membership historical past with 344 objectives in simply 375 matches in all competitions, and he has received all the things that there’s to win. It could possibly be a case the place successful the Bundesliga yr after yr is not sufficient to fulfill Lewandowski or that one thing behind the scenes has occurred. After already stating that he would not renew his contract earlier this month, he has now escalated issues and hopes that Bayern will not stand in his method. On the finish of the season, Bayern’s chief govt Oliver Kahn mentioned that he has a contract and can fulfill it, so issues might get a bit messy. On Monday, Kahn addressed Lewandowski’s feedback.
“I am unable to let you know why Robert selected this approach to talk his state of affairs,” Kahn informed Sports1. “Public statements like that do not get you wherever.
“Robert ought to know what he has at Bayern. Appreciation just isn’t a one-way avenue.”
Although he is 33, Lewandowski reveals no indicators of slowing down as he has eclipsed 2,400 league minutes for the previous 4 seasons and scored 20 or extra league objectives in seven consecutive seasons. Which means there might be no scarcity of suitors for his skills, however who’re among the most closely fits across the globe?
Barcelona are the favorites
Coming off of a season wherein Barcelona completed 13 factors off the title in La Liga, they’re trying to get again to their greatest instantly underneath Xavi. After becoming a member of in January, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was one in all their main scorers with 11 objectives in 17 matches, however after him, there are many query marks. Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong are holdovers from the Ronald Koeman period and can seemingly transfer if Barcelona can discover suitors, however nobody on the squad scored extra objectives than Depay’s 12 in league play.
Including Lewandowski would instantly make the Barcelona assault one to be feared and together with Aubameyang and Ferran Torres forward of a midfield with rising skills like Pedri.
Liverpool make a ton of sense now
A brand new seemingly entry into the Lewandowski sweepstakes, a uncommon participant swap might go well with each golf equipment. With Sadio Mane presumably heading to Germany to interchange Lewandowski, why not ship a ahead the opposite method? Liverpool are a membership that may match Lewandowski’s ambitions whereas including a feared striker will assist the Reds within the Premier League arms race after Manchester Metropolis bolstered their assault with Erling Haaland.
There’s already current switch historical past between the golf equipment as Thiago joined Liverpool from Germany and retains in touch with Lewandowski. Jurgen Klopp additionally coached Lewandowski throughout his time at Borussia Dortmund.
Changing Mane’s 12 objectives on the ahead place might be essential, and what higher method than including Lewandowski?
Chelsea could possibly be a darkish horse
The Blues thought their striker woes have been over after spending over 270 million {dollars} on Romelu Lukaku, Kai Havertz, and Timo Werner. They have been so assured that they even allowed Tammy Abraham to go to Roma the place he scored 17 objectives within the Serie A. That output was solely three fewer objectives than Chelsea’s trio mixed. Whereas the sale of the crew to the Todd Bohley consortium does muck up switch plans because of the crew being underneath an embargo till the mud settles, striker is the primary goal for enchancment.
Including Lewandowski to the ahead line would make Chelsea title contenders as nobody on the crew scored greater than 11 objectives final season. He hasn’t had a season with fewer objectives than that in 11 years. Probability creation is not a difficulty for Chelsea however placing the ball into the again of the web is.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL