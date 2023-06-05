Robert Rubin condemns threats to default on U.S. gov’t debt

Robert Rubin has strongly denounced the notion of defaulting on the government debt of the United States, as reported by News. Despite the passage of a bill by the House to raise the debt ceiling and avert default, Rubin, who served as treasury secretary during President Clinton’s administration, warned that any future disputes over the debt ceiling could lead to significant economic damage. He described such fights as reckless and a cause for concern. Stay informed with News for alerts on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reports. To receive notifications, please activate browser notifications.



