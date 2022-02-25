Robin Roberts Taking Leave from GMA As Partner Amber Laign Enters Chemotherapy

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts will take break day from the morning present to assist her accomplice via her remedy with breast most cancers.
On Thursday, Roberts posted a video on Twitter asserting her plan.
“My candy Amber needed me to inform you one thing that she’s been going through. On the finish of final yr, Amber was recognized with breast most cancers,” Roberts mentioned. “She had surgical procedure final month and this morning will start chemotherapy.”
Good morning…a really private message on this #ThankfulThursday pic.twitter.com/tnUI6pGGSY
— Robin Roberts (@RobinRoberts) February 24, 2022
“She and I’ve been collectively nearly 17 years and have helped one another via our challenges like my journey with most cancers. It’s my flip now to be there for her like she was for me,” Roberts added. “And which means I’ll be approach from GMA from time to time like this morning as she begins chemo.”
Having confronted her personal breast most cancers analysis in 2007, Roberts concluded her message with encouraging phrases to these going through challenges.
“We all know many, many are going through most cancers and different challenges—like my mama mentioned, ‘Everyone’s received one thing,’” Roberts concluded. “Please know that you’re in our prayers and hopefully we’re in yours, too.”
Roberts did add that Laign’s “prognosis is nice.”
Whereas Roberts beat most cancers 5 years later, she was recognized with the uncommon bone marrow illness myelodysplastic syndrome, E! Information reported. On the time, she took break day from the present whereas she underwent surgical procedure to obtain a bone marrow transplant from her sister, Sally-Ann Roberts.
September marks 10 years since Robert’s transplant surgical procedure, USA In the present day reported. Laign was by her aspect when she celebrated the five-year anniversary with family and friends on the present.
“Should you train, go to the gymnasium, discover a yoga studio,” Laign mentioned on the time. “Do one thing so you may simply launch all of this vitality that you’ve constructed up from being round and being the giver and giving, giving, giving.”