() Robin Wilson, Founder of Clean Design Home, Designer, and Award-Winning Author The First Black Woman with Global License Hypoallergenic Textile Brand in Macy’s | Press releases

() Robin Wilson, Founder of Clean Design Home, Designer, and Award-Winning Author The First Black Woman with Global License Hypoallergenic Textile Brand in Macy’s
(Black PR Wire) Robin Wilson, began her journey with allergies, with involved parents, and humble beginnings in Austin, Texas. Now she is hailed by Inc. Magazine on the “Top 100 Female Founders” list and she has launched her CLEAN DESIGN HOME™ x Martex collection at Macy’s. She is now recognized as the first Black American female founder of a global, licensed hypoallergenic textile brand – expected at retail in the UK and Japan by year-end.
As a nationally recognized expert in hypoallergenic and eco-friendly design, Wilson has turned her lifelong knowledge of living with asthma into her passion, to create a wellness-focused lifestyle brand with all products guaranteed eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, sustainable, and non-toxic.
Says Robin, “Think about the irony! My grandfather was a sharecropper who picked cotton in Texas. Now, my 100% cotton luxury, hypoallergenic collection is sold nationwide at Macy’s. It is a legacy story in three generations. Plus, our development arm will be designing a subdivision outside of Austin on 80+ acres of land owned by my family for generations.”
Robin Wilson founded A Blue Egg Corporation, a conglomerate founded in 2006 and focused on real estate, design and licensing. She left the corporate world in 1999 after an IPO from Heidrick & Struggles provided her with a windfall – and became an entrepreneur, author and has been the creative director for eponymous brand Robin Wilson Home since 2000. However, she also experienced fiscal inequality when trying to build her business, even with a graduate degree in Real Estate Finance from NYU – preventing her from gaining traction as a developer.
“Generational wealth was not created by most Black families because they didn’t have access to bank loans to buy land or build businesses. It is my hope that we can change that paradigm as we continue to build our brand and license into other categories. It is thrilling to partner with Macy’s and the venerable Martex brand,” she says. CLEAN DESIGN HOME™ x Martex has an assortment of textiles focused on keeping asthma and allergy triggers – like dust mites, pet dander, pollen – under control.
The CLEAN DESIGN HOME™ x Martex collection includes pillows, sheet sets, comforters, robes, towels plus a special collection of allergen-barrier utility options for mattress and pillow protection. The palette is a minimalist palette of white, grey, light blue, ivory, and blush, and includes 400 thread-count sheet sets and duvets. The collection is available in 165 Macy’s stores across the US, and online.
CLEAN DESIGN HOME® also just launched their new handcrafted luxury mattresses. Each mattress is manufactured in the USA and made to order with direct delivery to your residence. With handcraft details geared toward an allergen-free environment, the new CLEAN DESIGN HOME® mattress collection is made with eco-friendly materials, including GOTS-certified cotton and Eco-Flex™ foam, delivering a “complete sleep story” that is restorative and allows optimal eco-friendly consideration.
Robin is also a survivor of domestic violence and has established Project Lilac, to help survivors of domestic violence. For each CLEAN DESIGN HOME® x Martex purchase, a lilac bedding sheet item will be donated to Joe Torre’s Safe at Home Foundation.
If interested in Robin Wilson and her products, please visit cleandesignhome.com.
SIMPLE FACTS
• Robin’s father, who passed in November 2021 (from COVID) was the youngest of 10 children born to a sharecropper, who also worked to build the railroad.
• In 2008, she became the first Black woman to license her brand to custom kitchen cabinetry sold nationwide by 400 independent dealers, generating over $82 million, wholesale – followed by an eponymous textile line sold at retail.
• In 2020, she was named one of the Top 100 Female Founders in the world by Inc. Magazine.
• Starting in Spring 2022, WestPoint Home plans to distribute the CLEAN DESIGN HOME™ x Martex bed and bath collection through its website, as well as select department and specialty stores globally.
The content and opinions expressed within this press release are those of the author(s) and/or represented companies, and are not necessarily shared by Black PR Wire. The author(s) and/or represented companies are solely responsible for the facts and the accuracy of the content of this Press release. Black PR Wire reserves the right to reject a press release if, in the view of Black PR Wire, the content of the release is unsuitable for distribution.